Kenya-UK Trade Hits Record Sh360bn in Q3

Nairobi — Bilateral trade between Kenya and the United Kingdom reached Sh360 billion in the third quarter of 2025, sustaining the highest level ever recorded for the second consecutive quarter.

Kenya's exports to the UK in Q3 were dominated by tea, coffee, and horticultural products, which accounted for nearly 70 percent of total exports.

On the hand, imports from the UK included refined petroleum, vehicles, machinery, and power generation equipment.

The record trade figures followed the first UK-Kenya Business Forum in Nairobi on January 22, which brought together more than 200 businesses and nearly 400 participants to discuss investment opportunities and strengthen commercial links.

Key outcomes included the signing of MoUs to expand agri-tech supply chains, the launch of the Climate Finance Accelerator to support green investments, and accelerated technical discussions on a Digital Trade Agreement.

"Sustaining over £2.1 billion in trade for a second consecutive quarter underscores the growing confidence of UK businesses in Kenya as a trade and investment partner. The Economic Partnership Agreement continues to secure predictable market access for Kenyan exports, supporting jobs and value-added trade," said Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui.

Trade data for Q3 shows Kenyan exports to the UK rose 12 percent compared with the previous quarter, while UK exports to Kenya increased by 4.5 percent.

Despite the growth, the export mix remains heavily reliant on agricultural commodities, a pattern that exposes Kenya to price volatility and limits gains from higher-value manufacturing sectors.

Further, while the UK-Kenya Business Forum identified new investment opportunities, sustaining growth will require structural reforms, including diversification of Kenya's export base and increased local value addition.

Initiatives such as liberalizing the insurance market and enabling partnerships between British and Kenyan firms are expected to expand the scope of trade, but the underlying imbalance remains a strategic challenge for Nairobi's economic planners.

"These record trade figures reflect the energy at the inaugural Business Forum. We are committed to removing barriers and deepening supply chain links so that both UK and Kenyan businesses can benefit," UK Chargé d'Affaires Ed Barnett added.