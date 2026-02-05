Kenya: Treasury, Kenha Begin Plans for Mau Summit-Malaba Road Upgrade

Nairobi — The National Treasury's Public Private Partnerships (PPP) Directorate has partnered with the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to begin preparations for the Mau Summit-Eldoret-Malaba Road PPP project.

The process has started with a pre-feasibility study aimed at assessing the project's technical, economic, environmental and financial viability.

A kick-off meeting was held on February 3, 2026, with appointed consultants CPCS of Canada and Avatech Engineering of Kenya, who will carry out the study over the next four months. The assignment is funded by AIIB.

Treasury said the study will guide the structuring of the project ahead of more detailed feasibility and transaction advisory work.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Procurement for a full feasibility study and transaction advisory services is already underway, with the consultant expected to be appointed in the second quarter of 2026. This phase will cover detailed engineering designs, environmental and social assessments, financial modelling and transaction structuring to prepare the project for private sector participation.

The Mau Summit-Eldoret-Malaba corridor forms part of the Northern Corridor, a key regional trade route linking Kenya to Uganda and the wider East and Central African region. The road currently faces heavy traffic congestion and high accident rates.

Under the proposed upgrade, the road will be expanded to a dual carriageway, with improved safety features, intelligent transport systems to ease traffic flow, and climate-resilient designs to enhance long-term durability.

Subject to approvals, the government plans to issue a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) in the third quarter of 2026, followed by a Request for Proposals (RFP) in the first quarter of 2027. Commercial close is expected in the second quarter of 2027.

The selected private partner will design, finance, construct, operate and maintain the upgraded road.

Treasury said the project underscores the government's commitment to using public-private partnerships to attract private investment, speed up infrastructure delivery, boost regional connectivity and support economic growth.