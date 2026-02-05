Rwanda: Kagame - Leaders Must Be Held Accountable for Delayed Projects

5 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Umutesi

President Paul Kagame has called on leaders at all levels to be accountable for their actions and ensure that development projects are properly implemented.

The Head of State said this on Thursday, February 5, as he opened the 20th edition of the National Umushyikirano Council at Kigali Convention Centre.

"This dialogue is meant to remind us of our history, show us lessons, and guide our actions. It encourages us to unite efforts for the country's development," Kagame said.

He emphasised that the two-day event attended by thousands of Rwandans and leaders from all levels serves as a reminder for leaders to evaluate their own performance.

"We must constantly think of how to progress along the path of development and, as leaders, ensure others follow. Rwandans are watching, expecting results. When progress is made, it must be sustained because that is how things should be."

"It also reminds leaders of their responsibilities: the decisions we make, the projects we implement, and how we serve those we lead will be evaluated. Leaders will be asked: Did you act in the interest of all Rwandans? Did you use resources responsibly or only for personal gain? Accountability is crucial, and it must happen promptly."

President Kagame noted issues in project implementation, saying that some initiatives often start without proper preparation or follow-up.

"This has happened for years, some initiatives barely move forward, are delayed, or even forgotten. We must ensure that projects are completed effectively, with proper monitoring, and those responsible held accountable," he added.

"It is unacceptable that private or government project leaders are paid while ordinary citizens contributing to the work are not."

He gave an example from the recent festive season, when some citizens worked tirelessly on project implementation without receiving payment, while leaders took time off to rest.

The President said such practices must stop, and those responsible be held accountable and provide compensation where necessary.

President Kagame further urged accountability at local government and ministry levels, stressing that leaders should not only be asked questions but also held responsible where necessary.

"Even in Kigali and other areas, mayors and leaders must be held accountable. This applies to ministries as well: follow up on activities, ensure problems are addressed and clearly explained, and make sure people understand and learn from the process," he said.

"In Rwanda, when it comes to our problems, we cannot say that someone else caused them; it is we ourselves who created these problems and we should be the ones to find solutions."

He emphasised that Rwandans should not look elsewhere for solutions or blame others for the problems they face.

