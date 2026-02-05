Africa: South Sudan Country Climate Development Report (Ccdr) 2026

5 February 2026
World Bank (Washington, DC)
press release

This infographic shows insights from the South Sudan Country Climate Development Report (CCDR) 2026.

The report projects that South Sudan will require over $13 billion in climate adaptation investments by 2050. Extreme flooding, now considered the 'new normal' covers up to one-quarter of the country in severe years, cutting communities off from essential services, damaging livelihoods, and contributing to widespread food insecurity. Climate change is also projected to cause substantial declines in labor productivity, livestock revenues, and crop yields, including an 8% reduction in sorghum yields by 2050 under hotter climate conditions.

The CCDR underscores that South Sudan's natural wealth is in its fertile land, water systems, and renewable energy potential which can be engines of growth. The report highlights inclusive, climate-informed growth as a key pathway to greater resilience for South Sudan. It identifies five priorities to address the climate impact in South Sudan:

  • Strengthen flood management, including early warning systems, community-led preparedness, and rehabilitation of critical infrastructure.
  • Invest in climate-resilient agriculture and livestock systems, including improved seeds, sustainable grazing systems, and better access to water.
  • Scale up off-grid renewable energy solutions, essential for resilience, health services, education, and economic diversification.
  • Accelerate governance and public financial management reforms to direct more resources toward climate-smart investments.
  • Enable responsible, sustainable use of natural capital especially forests, fisheries, and wildlife to support rural livelihoods and expand economic opportunities.

