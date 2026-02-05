Botswana: Jwaneng Athletics Club Stages 2026 Edition in Lobatse

Kanye — The diamond mining town of Jwaneng may lend its name to the event, but Botswana's athletics spotlight shifts to Lobatse this weekend as the Jwaneng Athletics Club (JAC) stages its much-anticipated Track & Field Challenge at the Lobatse Sports Complex on Saturday.

The 2026 edition, which relocated to Lobatse for enhanced facilities, is a standout early-season club-organised meet and integrates into the Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) Track and Field Series, following the successful series in the past three years.

In an interview, JAC president, Oabona Theetso described the event as a special platform to evaluate athletes and coaches' readiness for the season.

The programme emphasises sprint and middle-distance events, with men's races including 60m, 60m hurdles, 150m,

BOPA