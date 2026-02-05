Sudan Humanitarian Fund Call to Action Event

press release

The scale and severity of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan requires an urgent, sustained response. The United States yesterday hosted an event with allies and partners with raised pledges of $1.5 billion in new assistance contributions. We continue spearheading efforts of the international community in stepping up action, securing access to the people and areas most in need, and ensuring burden sharing.

The United States invited more than 20 donors to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace where we announced $200 million in additional support through the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) alongside generous contributions from other donors. While we remain proud of America's unmatched generosity, President Trump has made it clear that other nations must also shoulder a greater share of the burden for this lifesaving work. We applaud the significant contributions to the SHF and its critical humanitarian response activities from regional and international partners, particularly the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Chad, the United Kingdom, Norway, among others.

Our commitment is part of the Department's December 2025 landmark memorandum of understanding and $2 billion pledge to pooled funds managed by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). As part of the MOU, OCHA has agreed to enact vital reforms to make UN humanitarian work more impactful, efficient, and accountable to American taxpayers. The SHF is one of the funds supported by the initial U.S. anchor pledge and will allow OCHA to respond to the most urgent humanitarian needs in Sudan with speed and flexibility.

We look forward to the April 15 meeting in Berlin and for more countries to join this important humanitarian effort.

