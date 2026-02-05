Kenya: Covid-19 Excuse Not Enough to Save Kenyan Athlete From Lengthy Doping Ban

NAIROBI — Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) have slapped Kenyan athlete Bernard Kibet Koech with a four-year ban for use of a prohibited substance.

In a statement, AIU said the Paris Olympian is guilty of doping despite Koech arguing that the presence of erythropoietin (EPO) was due to a combination of factors, including Covid-19, high altitude training and use of oral iron supplements.

"WA submits that the athlete has failed to meet his burden to establish that his ADRV was not intentional, and in any event that any form of blood manipulation is necessarily intentional," the agency said in a statement.

Koech had argued that the elevated levels of haemoglobin in his blood were due to Covid-19 illness he suffered just before the 2024 Paris Olympics as well as oral iron supplements he was prescribed to help him.

Furthermore, Koech noted that he had resumed training in the high-altitude area of Eldoret after returning from the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, United States in May 2024.

However, the disciplinary panel disagreed with the athlete's assertions, noting that Koech did not provide evidence to prove that he had tested positive for the virus.

Despite relying on the evidence of a self-sought expert, Prof Dr Stephen Brandt, Koech's argument failed to hold water before the panel.

"As submitted by WA and not disputed by the athlete, PCR testing was readily available in Eldoret in June/July 2024. Notably, the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, located not far frpom the training camp offered PCR tests at no costs. The athlete therefore had a clear and feasible opportunity to undergo PCR testing, but failed to do so," the panel advanced.

They added: "The expert panel explained that OIS (oral iron supplements) is not known to suppress reticulocyte production and is unlikely to cause a rapid elevation of HGB in an athlete who does not have depleted iron stores and whose erythropoiesis is otherwise efficient."

The 26-year-old competed in the men's 10,000m at the Paris Olympics where he clocked 26:43.98 to finish fifth.

His four-year ban has been backdated to June 10, last year whereas he will forfeit all titles, prizes, medals, points and appearance fee garnered from June 2024.