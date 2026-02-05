Africa: AUC Chairperson This Morning Conferred With the AU Deans of the Regions

5 February 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, this morning conferred with the AU Deans of the Regions (Permanent Representatives of Zimbabwe, Uganda, Senegal, the DRC & the Saharawi Republic) to exchange views on the Union's priorities, theme of the Summit, & the implementation of Agenda 2063, ahead of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State & Government.

The Chairperson outlined key priorities for the upcoming Assembly, including the implementation of the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063, sustainable financing of the Union, climate action, debt sustainability, intra-African trade under the AfCFTA, & financing for health.

The Deans of the Regions commended the Chairperson's leadership & early reforms, including progress under SACA, & reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the Union's strategic objectives.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.