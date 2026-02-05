Africa: AUC Chairperson This Morning Conferred With the AU Deans of the Regions

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, this morning conferred with the AU Deans of the Regions (Permanent Representatives of Zimbabwe, Uganda, Senegal, the DRC & the Saharawi Republic) to exchange views on the Union's priorities, theme of the Summit, & the implementation of Agenda 2063, ahead of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State & Government.

The Chairperson outlined key priorities for the upcoming Assembly, including the implementation of the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063, sustainable financing of the Union, climate action, debt sustainability, intra-African trade under the AfCFTA, & financing for health.

The Deans of the Regions commended the Chairperson's leadership & early reforms, including progress under SACA, & reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the Union's strategic objectives.