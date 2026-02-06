Sudan: Fire Destroys Alasha Market in Eastern Chad Refugee Camp, Threatening Livelihoods of Displaced Families

blog

A fire broke out in Alasha Market inside Alasha refugee camp in Eastern Chad on February 5, 2026. The blaze destroyed a large number of shops and threatened the livelihoods of refugee families who depend on the market for survival.

According to eyewitnesses interviewed by the Darfur Network for Human Rights, the fire started at approximately 4:00 AM. It spread rapidly throughout the market due to the nature of the structures and widespread presence of flammable materials. As a result, a large number of market shops and surrounding structures were completely destroyed. Many refugees who relied on the market as their primary source of income subsequently lost their livelihoods.

As of the time of reporting, the exact cause of the fire has not been officially determined. Furthermore, no responsible parties have been identified. Some residents have expressed concerns and suspicions regarding possible deliberate causes. However, these claims remain unverified and require further investigation by relevant authorities. Consequently, the uncertainty surrounding the fire's cause has raised serious security concerns among refugees. This has heightened fears of future incidents within the camp.

Humanitarian Impact

The incident has severely exacerbated the already fragile humanitarian situation in Alasha Camp. Numerous families lost their sole means of subsistence. This has increased their vulnerability and dependency on humanitarian assistance.

Moreover, the market destruction has created urgent needs. These include food assistance for families who lost their income source. Additionally, emergency shelter materials are needed for those whose structures were damaged. Non-food items are also required to replace destroyed goods. In terms of medium-term needs, emergency livelihoods support is essential to help families rebuild income sources. Economic assistance to restart small businesses is also critical. Psychosocial support for affected families is equally important. Significant material losses were recorded. However, the exact financial value of the damage has not yet been fully assessed.

Alasha Camp in Eastern Chad hosts thousands of Sudanese refugees who fled violence in Darfur. Many refugees in the camp rely on small market businesses as their primary means of earning income. The market served as an economic hub for the camp. Specifically, it provided employment for refugee traders and access to goods and services for camp residents. Furthermore, it functioned as a social gathering space for the community. Therefore, its destruction represents not only material loss but also the collapse of critical economic and social infrastructure that refugees had built in displacement.

DNHR Recommendations

The Darfur Network for Human Rights calls on humanitarian organizations to provide immediate food and livelihood support to affected families, including assistance to rebuild market businesses that served as refugees' primary income sources. Camp management and Chadian authorities must conduct a thorough investigation into the fire's cause and share findings transparently with residents to address security concerns. Fire prevention measures, adequate firefighting equipment, and emergency response protocols are essential to protect against future incidents. International donors should increase funding for economic resilience programs in refugee camps to reduce vulnerability to such disasters. Refugees who fled violence in Sudan should not face preventable crises in displacement. DNHR will continue monitoring the situation and documenting the humanitarian impact on displaced families.

About DNHR: The Darfur Network for Human Rights documents human rights violations affecting Sudanese refugees and displaced persons, advocates for their protection, and monitors humanitarian conditions in displacement settings.