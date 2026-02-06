Rwanda: M23 Rebels - UN Sees Progress in Talks but Warns Violence Persists

The United Nations has welcomed signs of progress in talks aimed at reducing violence in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Qatar is facilitating discussions between the Congolese government and the M23 armed group, which controls large areas of North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

The latest developments follow months of intense fighting that has displaced civilians and destabilised the region.

However, the UN warns that despite diplomatic momentum, the security situation on the ground remains volatile.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

M23, also known as the March 23 Movement, controls large areas of North Kivu and South Kivu provinces. In January 2025, after a rapid offensive, the group seized Goma, the capital of North Kivu.

Weeks later, it captured Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu. Since then, the rebels have set up parallel administrations in areas under their control. The UN says the group is supported by the Rwandan armed forces, an allegation Kigali has repeatedly denied.

Framework agreement

On 2 February, the Congolese authorities and M23 signed a document setting out the terms of reference for a ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism under the Doha Framework Agreement, signed in November 2025. The Doha talks are being mediated by Qatar.

Separate discussions have also taken place between the DRC and Rwanda, with mediation by the United States.

In December, Presidents Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC and Paul Kagame of Rwanda signed the Washington Agreements, raising hopes of an end to the fighting. However, the UN says the security situation at the start of this year remains volatile and continues to deteriorate.

Immediate ceasefire call

Against this backdrop, the UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC, known as MONUSCO, has renewed its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

It recalled that a UN Security Council resolution adopted last year authorises the Mission to support the implementation of a permanent ceasefire, including through technical and logistical assistance to a regional verification mechanism.

"MONUSCO stands ready to support a credible ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism within the limits of its mandate as defined by the Security Council and in full respect of the sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of Congo," said Vivian van de Perre, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Acting Head of MONUSCO.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Legal Affairs Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Mission will continue to engage constructively with relevant stakeholders within the established ceasefire architecture and to communicate transparently on the scope and modalities of its support," she added.

'Positive signal' from Doha

Speaking to UN News, MONUSCO spokesperson Ndeye Khady Lo described the progress in Doha as "a positive signal" that helps make "the ceasefire architecture more concrete and operational".

She said an initial team of UN peacekeepers would be deployed to the town of Uvira, in South Kivu, to support the monitoring mechanism.

MONUSCO stressed, however, that this would not mark a permanent return to the province, which the Mission left in June 2024, but a limited and strictly defined role linked to the ceasefire process.