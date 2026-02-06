Uganda: UPDF Dismisses NUP Missing Persons Claims As 'Drama' Amid Lugbara Community Pressure

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) have dismissed claims by the National Unity Platform (NUP) that its members have gone missing, describing the allegations as "drama" and insisting the opposition party should pursue formal legal channels if it seeks accountability.

The military response, issued on February 5, 2026, comes amid growing pressure from the Lugbara Kari Cultural Institution, which has demanded the immediate production of Dr Lina Zedriga, the NUP Deputy President for Northern Uganda, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Addressing the matter, UPDF Acting Defence Public Information Officer Col Chris Magezi said the army was not aware of any officially reported cases involving missing NUP members and urged the party to engage recognised security and judicial processes.

"The National Unity Platform demands and allegations on the missing party members are a wave of drama," Col Magezi said.

"I am not aware whether the NUP has filed a case of missing persons. If they want this matter to be treated seriously, let them lodge a complaint with the proper security authorities."

Dr Zedriga's disappearance has drawn particular concern within the Lugbara community, whose leaders say her case revives painful memories of other sons and daughters who vanished under similar circumstances.

The cultural institution has called for her unconditional release and full accountability from the state.

Her case echoes that of Jacklyn Tukamushaba, the NUP Deputy President for Western Uganda, who disappeared on January 14, 2025, a day before the general elections.

NUP has since filed habeas corpus applications in court, seeking orders compelling the state to produce several of its leaders.

Despite the mounting pressure, the UPDF has maintained that all security operations are conducted within the law.

Col Magezi insisted that Uganda remains peaceful and that arrests, where they occur, are based on lawful grounds.

"If we arrest anyone, there is a legitimate reason and it's because they have committed a crime or are subject to investigation," he said.

"No one is above the law. The point is in a crime committed."

NUP, however, continues to challenge the military's position, arguing that the scale of arrests and detentions goes beyond isolated investigations.

Party leaders claim that more than 3,000 members are currently being held in various police and military detention facilities across the country.

As the standoff deepens, political and cultural leaders alike are calling for greater transparency, with the fate of Dr Zedriga emerging as a focal point in the broader debate over security operations, political freedoms, and accountability during Uganda's post-election period.