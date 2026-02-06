Uganda: Musasizi Commends Kabale Voters for Increased Support to Museveni in 2026 Elections

State Minister of Finance Henry Musasizi has commended voters in Kabale District for overwhelmingly supporting President Museveni in the recently concluded 2026 presidential elections, saying the outcome reflects renewed confidence in the National Resistance Movement despite sustained opposition presence in the area.

Musasizi noted that Kabale District and the wider Kigezi sub-region have historically remained supportive of President Museveni, even as opposition politicians continued to dominate several lower-level elective positions, particularly within Kabale Municipality.

He explained that since the 1996 general elections, support for President Museveni and other NRM candidates, especially in Kabale Municipality, had been on a gradual downward trend.

However, he said this pattern began to shift during the 2021 general elections and improved further in the January 15, 2026 presidential polls.

"I want to thank the Kabale electorate for increasing their support. Although Museveni's vote share had previously been falling, voters performed well in 2021 and even better in 2026," Musasizi said, expressing appreciation for what he described as renewed political backing.

According to official results from the 2026 presidential election, President Museveni secured 90.6 percent of the 83,834 votes cast in Kabale District.

This marked a significant increase from the 75,032 votes he received in the district during the 2021 elections.

Musasizi also announced that President Museveni is expected to return to Kabale District for the upcoming Tarehe Sita celebrations, an annual commemoration of the February 6, 1981 launch of the armed struggle that brought the NRM to power.

He expressed confidence that Kabale District remains firmly supportive of the president, describing the latest election results as a clear indication of sustained loyalty to Museveni's leadership and the NRM's political agenda in the region.