Africa: AU Commission Chair Condemns Reported Killing of Saïf Al-Islam Gaddafi in Libya

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has expressed deep concern over reports of the killing of Libyan political figure Saïf al-Islam Gaddafi on 3 February 2026 in the western city of Zintan.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Chairperson strongly condemned the reported killing, warning that such violence risks further undermining ongoing efforts toward a credible and inclusive political transition in Libya.

Saïf al-Islam Gaddafi, 53, the son of Libya's late leader Muammar Gaddafi, was reportedly shot dead when armed assailants stormed his residence in Zintan, according to Libyan officials and media reports.

Details surrounding the attackers and their motives remain unclear. Once viewed as his father's heir apparent, Gaddafi had remained a prominent and controversial figure in Libya's fractured political landscape and had previously sought the presidency.

His death comes amid continued political instability and efforts to advance a lasting political settlement in the country.

The AU Commission Chairperson extended condolences to the family of the deceased and to all those affected by the incident, stressing the importance of resolving political differences through peaceful and lawful means.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf called on the Libyan authorities to uphold the rule of law by ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation into the killing and by holding those responsible accountable in accordance with the law.

He further urged restraint and calm among all Libyan political actors and reaffirmed the African Union's continued commitment to supporting the Libyan people and institutions in their pursuit of a durable, consensual, and peaceful resolution to the political and security crisis that has afflicted the country since 2011.