Kenya: Online Learning Uptake in Kenyan Schools Remains Low - Report

Nairobi — The uptake of online learning in Kenyan primary and secondary schools remains low, despite high awareness among parents, a new report shows.

According to the Koa Academy Kenya Online Schooling Research, while 80 percent of parents are aware of online learning options, only nine percent have enrolled their children.

The report attributes the low uptake to perceptions shaped during Covid-19 emergency learning, with many parents associating online schooling with weak supervision, inconsistency, and social isolation rather than viewing it as a credible full-time alternative.

Social isolation remains a key barrier

The research identifies social isolation as one of the biggest concerns among parents. It notes that daily peer interaction, continuous teacher engagement, structured feedback, online clubs, Nairobi-based meetups, and educational outings help build student engagement and a sense of community.

The learning model also emphasizes monitoring and accountability through regular check-ins and digital dashboards that track student progress. A mastery-based approach ensures learners demonstrate understanding before advancing to the next level.

In South Africa, Koa Academy has recorded a 98 percent Grade 12 pass rate, highlighting the academic strength of the model. In Kenya, the institution offers the International Secondary Certificate (ISC), benchmarked against UK A-Levels, providing pathways to both local and international universities.

The research concludes that parental acceptance of online learning depends largely on credible qualifications, structured delivery, and proven academic outcomes.