Kenya: Magwanga Takes Wanga to Court Obver Blocked Office Access

Nairobi — Homa Bay Deputy Governor Joseph Magwanga has moved to court, accusing Governor Gladys Wanga of unlawfully locking him out of his office, a move he says has effectively prevented him from performing his constitutional duties.

Speaking after filing the petition, Magwanga said he is seeking court orders compelling the governor to reopen his office, which he claims has remained locked since last year.

He argued that the alleged lockout has rendered him unable to serve the people of Homa Bay despite continuing to draw a salary.

"I went to court to petition for an order compelling the governor to unlock my office, which she has kept closed since last year. She has effectively rendered me jobless," Magwanga said.

The deputy governor maintained that without access to his office, he has no formal workspace from which to discharge his responsibilities to county residents.

"I have nowhere to sit to offer services to the people of Homa Bay. The residents require those services," he added.

"I cannot operate from or under a tree. While I can work from home, there has never been any direct communication from her instructing me on what to do."

Magwanga described the situation as a disservice to the public, saying the continued stalemate undermines effective county governance.

"This is now a disservice to the people of Homa Bay. I'm earning a salary but not offering any service," he said.

Even as the matter heads to court, the deputy governor made a public appeal to Governor Wanga to resolve the issue amicably and urgently.

"I want to appeal to her to make the necessary arrangements to unlock that office before the court delivers or acts on it," he said.