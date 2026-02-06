South Africa: DA Announces Several Wc Mayoral Candidates, Offering Hope and Delivery

press release

Today, the Democratic Alliance announced the first tranche of Western Cape mayoral candidates, who will take our offer of hope to the residents of their municipalities.

This marks the DA's readiness to get to work, delivering reliable basic services, safeguarding communities, rooting out corruption and providing more job opportunities.

The DA is proud to have the most democratic and rigorous mayoral candidate selection process to ensure that all our candidates are fit-for-purpose.

The Mayoral Candidates announced today:

Beaufort West: Gina Duimpies

Cape Winelands District: Antoinette Steyn

Central Karoo District: October Haarvoor

Hessequa: Gerald Boezak

Kannaland: Joslyn Johnson

Knysna: Levael Davis

Laingsburg: Aletta Theron

Overberg District: Dr Annelie Rabie

Where we govern, these candidates will build onto our track record of delivery. Where we do not govern, these candidates represent an opportunity for voters to get their towns working like only the DA can.

There are only two parties big enough to govern municipalities in the Western Cape: The DA or the ANC.

Voters have a choice:

Jobs or decline,

Safety or chaos,

Delivery or decay, and

Good governance or continued corruption.

Over the next nine months as our candidates take the DA's offer to every community, they will be accompanied and fully supported by our National, Provincial and Regional leadership.