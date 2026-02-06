Kenya: IOM Reaffirms Partnership With Kenya to Advance Human Mobility and Migration Governance

Nairobi — The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has reaffirmed its partnership with Kenya following the presentation of credentials by its new Chief of Mission, Nomagugu Ncube, to Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi.

In a statement on Thursday, IOM Kenya said Ncube's accreditation highlights the enduring collaboration between UN Migration and Kenya as the country advances its human mobility and regional integration agenda.

"IOM remains committed to supporting Kenya's human mobility and regional integration agenda," the organization said, noting that the partnership plays a critical role in shaping migration governance and development outcomes.

Speaking after presenting her credentials, Ncube said she was honoured to take up the role and serve the people of Kenya.

"Honoured to have the opportunity to serve the people of Kenya in advancing migration as a social and economic enabler, and advancing the protection of people on the move," she said.

IOM Kenya works closely with the Government of Kenya, development partners, the private sector, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to harness the opportunities of migration while addressing its challenges.

The organization provides support to migrants, vulnerable communities, and refugees, focusing on safe, orderly, and humane migration.

IOM is guided by the principle that well-managed migration benefits both migrants and society. Its work spans saving lives, protecting people on the move, driving durable solutions to displacement, and facilitating pathways for regular migration.

Established in 1951, IOM is the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration.

Globally, it has 174 member states, eight observer states, and offices in over 100 countries, providing policy advice and operational support to governments and migrants while promoting international cooperation on migration issues.