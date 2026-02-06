Kenya: Affordable Housing Demand Booms As Boma Yangu Sign-Ups Hit 1 Million

Nairobi — Kenyans registered under the Boma Yangu platform have surpassed the one million mark, signalling growing public interest in the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP), according to data from the Affordable Housing Board.

The board said the projects are attracting demand largely due to their locations in urban centres, improved infrastructure such as roads, electricity and water, and access to essential public services including schools, markets, healthcare and shopping facilities.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga welcomed the milestone, saying it reflects a shift in public confidence towards the government's housing plan.

"One million Kenyans committing to own housing units is not a small feat. Kenyans have outgrown pessimism about AHP and are now saving money for their preferred unit through the government-owned portal, Boma Yangu," Hinga said.

He added that the programme is setting a new pace in housing delivery, citing the Mukuru Affordable Housing Project as an example.

"This government is setting a historic precedent in housing delivery. While it took 15 years to build 5,000 units in Buruburu, the Mukuru AHP delivered 1,078 units in its first year and successfully handed over 4,500 completed units to new homeowners on December 18," he said.

According to the PS, the Mukuru estate includes a shopping complex, a Level 4 hospital and an education complex comprising pre-primary, primary, junior and senior secondary schools.

Hinga said the housing plan is structured to serve different income levels, offering social housing for very low-income households earning up to KSh20,000 per month, affordable housing for those earning between KSh20,000 and KSh149,000, and market-rate units targeting higher-income earners.

He further noted that the programme currently has more than 262,913 housing units under construction across all 47 counties.

Hinga said about 428,000 Kenyans are directly employed full-time on the construction sites, while another one million are engaged full-time in supplying raw materials, accessories and services to the projects.