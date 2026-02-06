Mozambique: Macomia-Mucojo Road Reopened After Terrorist Attack

Maputo — Traffic on the Macomia-Mucojo road, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, has reopened after a group of Islamist terrorists ambushed vehicles, according to a report in Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Moçambique.'

According to sources cited by the paper, the road reopened on Tuesday after being partially interrupted last Monday following an ambush by terrorists. The sources explained that the attackers, all armed with firearms, fired shots that forced all vehicles to stop.

"After the attack, motorists were forced to drive their cars into the bush, allegedly to avoid attracting the attention of patrols from the Mozambican and Rwandan defence force. Once inside the bush, the occupants, including the drivers, were forced to hand over mobile phones and cash', a source said.

The sources reported no casualties. At the end of the attack, the armed men released the victims, some of whom continued their journey to the Mucojo Administrative Post, while others returned to the Rwandan troops' position, where they reported the case.

The districts of Mocímboa da Praia and Macomia continue to experience the presence of terrorists, despite ongoing operations by the Mozambican Defense and Security Forces (FDS).