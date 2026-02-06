Somalia: Somali Cabinet Approves Disaster Risk Framework Amid Worsening Drought

Mogadishu — Somalia's cabinet on Thursday reviewed the worsening drought affecting large parts of the country, warning of severe impacts on access to water and food and announcing plans for urgent measures to address the crisis.

The weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, approved regulations establishing the National Disaster Risk Management Fund, aimed at strengthening preparedness, prevention and response to both natural and man-made disasters.

The framework seeks to unify legal and administrative mechanisms for disaster management and reinforce cooperation between communities and the federal government, officials said.

The cabinet also ratified several international agreements to support institutional development and improve public services, including a maritime transport cooperation memorandum with Turkey, the 2006 Maritime Labour Convention, the 2007 Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, and the 1969 Convention on Tonnage Measurement of Ships.

Separately, ministers heard a briefing from the National Committee on Combating Human Trafficking, which warned of growing risks faced by Somali youth, including death, injury, detention and exploitation.