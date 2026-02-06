Somalia: Somali Cabinet Approves Disaster Risk Framework Amid Worsening Drought

5 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's cabinet on Thursday reviewed the worsening drought affecting large parts of the country, warning of severe impacts on access to water and food and announcing plans for urgent measures to address the crisis.

The weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, approved regulations establishing the National Disaster Risk Management Fund, aimed at strengthening preparedness, prevention and response to both natural and man-made disasters.

The framework seeks to unify legal and administrative mechanisms for disaster management and reinforce cooperation between communities and the federal government, officials said.

The cabinet also ratified several international agreements to support institutional development and improve public services, including a maritime transport cooperation memorandum with Turkey, the 2006 Maritime Labour Convention, the 2007 Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, and the 1969 Convention on Tonnage Measurement of Ships.

Separately, ministers heard a briefing from the National Committee on Combating Human Trafficking, which warned of growing risks faced by Somali youth, including death, injury, detention and exploitation.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.