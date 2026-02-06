Somalia: Fighting Erupts in Baydhabo Between Southwest State Forces and Somali Army Faction

Baidoa, Somalia — Intense fighting erupted again on Thursday in western Baidoa, the capital of Somalia's Bay region, between forces of the Southwest State Darawiish and troops loyal to a Somali National Army officer, Col. Abdirahman Nishow.

The clashes, which began early Wednesday morning, escalated in the afternoon after reinforcements reportedly arrived for Col. Nishow's unit, believed to be part of the 8th Battalion, 60th Division.

In an interview with Shabelle TV, Col. Nishow said his residence was attacked by Southwest State forces. "They came to my home, and there is gunfire," he said.

The fighting has been reported in the Onadka and Cali Amxaar neighborhoods, extending toward Sodonka Road. Sources told Shabelle TV the clashes stem from a land dispute. Casualty figures have not yet been confirmed.