Mozambique Floods Affect Over 500,000 As Heavy Rains Devastate Multiple Provinces

Weeks of heavy rainfall across southern Africa have affected several countries, with Mozambique bearing the brunt of the floods, which have killed and displaced thousands of people.

Mozambique is grappling with one of its worst flood disasters in recent years after weeks of heavy rainfall, compounded by emergency dam water releases, left vast parts of the country submerged, killing several people and affecting hundreds of thousands, according to government and humanitarian agencies.

The National Institute for Disaster Management (INGD) reported that, since October last year, flooding, triggered by persistent rains, has affected approximately 812,000 people across the country. Rising water levels have destroyed homes, schools, health centers and key road networks, severely disrupting livelihoods and access to essential services, with the loss of infrastructure at USD 644 million. The provinces of Maputo, Gaza, Inhambane, Sofala and Zambézia have been the hardest hit, with widespread damage to infrastructure and agricultural land.

Although, in recent days, weather conditions have shifted, offering some relief to flood-affected areas. Uzna Malunga, based in Mozambique, told Peoples Dispatch that intense heat and sunshine over the past week have helped speed up recovery efforts.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Since last week, the whole country has been experiencing very strong heat and intense sunshine. Under normal circumstances we would be complaining about it, but right now we are grateful because it's helping to dry out the country faster," she said.

She noted that access along major transport corridors have largely been restored, easing movement between provinces and supporting repair work.

"As of this week, the main roads have largely been restored. People are now able to move from one province to another, and we can see massive construction taking place on roads and highways," Uzna added.

Despite the scale of the disaster, only a fraction of affected people are housed in formal accommodation centers. As of January 2026, 97 accommodation centers were hosting 100,153 individuals, representing 21,361 households. Despite the scale of the disaster, those accommodated in official centers account for only about 16% of the total affected population. Also, 353 schools have been affected since January 7, as well as four bridges and 1,336 kilometers of road.

Uzna said much of the emergency response has been driven by communities themselves, amid political tensions that have hampered coordinated action.

"Most of the response has been mobilized by the population itself, since politicians transformed this crisis into an opportunity to attack each other," she said.

Local communities converted schools, churches, and public pavilions into shelters for displaced families. As a result, the start of the school year has been delayed in several areas.

"The school period was announced to start later this year because many people are still sheltered in school buildings," Uzna explained.

Displacement of thousands and farming affected

Humanitarian agencies say that many displaced families are sheltering with relatives, in community buildings, or in spontaneous settlements that are not systematically monitored. Of the population currently hosted in accommodation centers, 25% are men, 38% women and 37% children, highlighting the impact on women and children.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported that preliminary government data indicate more than 513,000 people have been affected, over half of them children. UNICEF further noted that over 50,000 people have been forced to flee their homes and are currently sheltering in 62 temporary centers, many of which are overcrowded and lack adequate water, sanitation, and health services.

Food production has also been severely affected, according to La Via Campesina in Mozambique. In the country alone, nearly 60,000 hectares of cultivated land and more than 58,000 head of cattle and poultry have been permanently lost to flooding, affecting at least 83,000 peasant producers. This loss is expected to deepen food insecurity and increase the need for food assistance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mozambique is highly vulnerable to climate-related disasters, including floods, cyclones, and droughts, due to its long coastline, and major river basins. The current floods come as climate scientists warn that extreme rainfall events in southern Africa are becoming more frequent and severe, placing increasing pressure on already fragile infrastructure and disaster-response systems.

Beyond emergency shelter, communities have also taken the lead in providing support through informal networks.

"We self-organized fundraising efforts and support systems to help those affected," Uzna said. While conditions have improved in some areas, concerns remain as the rainy season is not yet over.

"We know there is still more rain to come, so preparations are being made to endure what lies ahead," she added.

Authorities and humanitarian partners continue to carry out rescue operations, assess damage and scale up assistance.