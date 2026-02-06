Somalia: UK, Somalia Close Military Communications Training in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — Somalia's defence ministry and the British embassy on Thursday jointly closed a training programme for officers of the Somali National Army, focused on strengthening military communications during operations, officials said.

The training was officially concluded by the Director General of Defence at the Ministry of Defence, Abdulkadir Abukar Mohamed, alongside the United Kingdom's ambassador to Somalia, Charles King.

Officials said the programme aimed to enhance officers' communication skills in military operations, urging participants to effectively apply the newly acquired expertise to bolster national security and support ongoing operations across the country.

During the closing ceremony, the UK government handed over media and communications equipment to Somalia's defence ministry, equipment officials said would help improve military communications and the reporting of army operations.

The event was also attended by the commander of the Joint Operations Coordination Centre (JOCC), Major General Mohamed Bariise, as well as other officials from international partner countries, underscoring continued foreign support for Somalia's security sector reform efforts.