Somalia Approves Key Maritime Agreements to Boost Seafaring Sector

5 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, has welcomed the Cabinet's approval of a series of key agreements aimed at developing the country's maritime sector and strengthening protections for Somali seafarers.

In a statement, the minister said the agreements would play a significant role in enhancing international cooperation, improving maritime safety and security, and boosting Somalia's global credibility and confidence. He added that the measures would also help safeguard the rights and welfare of Somali maritime workers.

Abdulkadir noted that the approvals form part of the federal government's broader policy to advance maritime affairs and implement the National Transformation Plan, stressing the importance of aligning Somalia's maritime system with international standards.

He said the agreements were essential to establishing a modern, effective maritime framework capable of supporting economic growth and improving governance in the sector.

The minister also expressed gratitude to the country's senior leadership for their commitment, long-term vision, and continued support in strengthening good governance, international trust, and Somalia's economic development.

