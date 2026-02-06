Namibia: Swapo Chief Whip Uahekua Herunga Steps Down, !naruseb Appointed Replacement

5 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Swapo deputy secretary Uahekua Herunga has stepped down as the party's chief whip in the National Assembly, citing personal reasons.

Herunga confirmed this to The Namibian yesterday after National Assembly speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila announced during a parliamentary session that former works and transport minister Alpheus !Naruseb is the new Swapo chief whip.

"I have been informed that there is a change in the government.

Uahekua Herunga has stepped down as chief whip and Alpheus !Naruseb is now the chief whip," Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said yesterday.

Herunga still remains a member of parliament.

He was elected as Swapo deputy secretary general in 2022.

"The decision was personal.

And I decided to relinquish my chief whip position," he said.

This is the first time a Swapo chief whip has resigned and continues to be a member of parliament.

When then chief whip Ben Amathila resigned from the position in 2017, he also resigned as a member of parliament and was later replaced by Hage Geingob.

