Uganda: KCCA Gives Vendors Two-Week Ultimatum to Vacate Kampala Streets

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has given street vendors and roadside transport operators without designated stages a two-week deadline to vacate the city streets.

Minister for Kampala, Minsa Kabanda, said investigations show that congestion in Kampala has worsened, largely due to people migrating from rural areas during election periods and engaging in street vending along major roads.

"For years, KCCA and city leaders have tried to remove vendors operating along roads leading into and out of Kampala, with little success," Kabanda said during a press conference attended by vendor representatives.

He added that enforcement will begin immediately, targeting illegal taxi and boda boda operators as well as street vendors selling goods on city roads.

Some vendor leaders criticised the directive, claiming they are exploited during election periods and later chased out without any resettlement plan.

In response, Kabanda reiterated that vendors have two weeks to sell their goods, after which enforcement action will be taken.

A field visit by journalists found over ten vendors on almost every road leading into the city, selling items ranging from foodstuffs and household goods to other merchandise.

Roadside transport operators, including boda boda riders and taxi drivers, dismissed KCCA's ultimatum, noting that similar directives have been issued since the tenure of former KCCA Executive Director Jennifer Musisi with little impact.

Vendors insist they will not vacate the roads unless the President intervenes and establishes a clear resettlement plan identifying where they can operate after leaving the streets.

KCCA has directed traders to gazetted markets, including Busega, Nakawa, Luzira, and Usafi.

According to KCCA, over 30,000 street vendors and roadside traders operate in Kampala, while only about 970 are currently accommodated in designated city markets.