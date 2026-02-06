Tunisia: Situation of Assets Confiscated Since 2011 Cannot Continue (Kaïs Saïed)

Tunis, Feb. 5 — President Kaïs Saïed met Wednesday at the Carthage Palace with Finance Minister Michket Slama Khaldi and Minister of State Property and Land Affairs Wajdi Hathili to discuss assets confiscated since 2011, the Presidency said.

The President stressed that the situation can no longer continue, noting that many confiscated movable and immovable assets have deteriorated in value or were sold below their real worth. He said decisions taken since 2011 aimed to circumvent the revolution and deprive Tunisians of their right to recover misappropriated funds.

Saïed reaffirmed that not a single millime belonging to the Tunisian people would be relinquished, stressing that the objective is fair accountability, not score-settling.