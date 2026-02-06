South Africa: Experts Warn of Environmental Risks at Lily Mine - South African News Briefs - February 6, 2025

Experts Warn of Rising Environmental Threat at Abandoned Lily Mine

Mining experts are warning of serious environmental risks at the abandoned Lily gold mine near Barberton, reports EWN. The mine shut its doors in 2016 after a deadly structural collapse that claimed the lives of Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyirenda and Yvonne Mnisi. Lloyd Birrell, CEO of Lions Bay Resources, has said that rising floodwater in the mine could contaminate irrigation canals and affect downstream agriculture. He said that stagnant mine water can become highly acidic, dissolving harmful metals such as arsenic, manganese and nickel. Birrell said that this poses a threat to local drinking water. He said that the environmental impact of reopening the mine must be thoroughly assessed.

Three Suspects in Court After Deadly R59 Taxi Shooting

Three suspects are due to appear in the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court after a deadly attack on a taxi travelling along the R59 in Meyerton, reports SABC News. The suspects, who were driving a hijacked Nissan Juke, allegedly crashed into the taxi and opened fire, causing it to overturn. Six passengers were killed and 18 others were injured. Police later tracked down and arrested the trio, who now face charges of murder, attempted murder, carjacking and possession of a hijacked vehicle. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Madlanga Defends Early Criminal Referrals by Commission

Retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has defended the commission's decision to refer individuals for investigation even if they have not yet testified, reports EWN. Madlanga said that the commission's terms and references empower the commission to do so. His comments followed criticism from attorney Hartley Ngoato, whose client was referred for criminal investigation before appearing. The move has sparked debate about fairness and due process. Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala said the law does not require a commission to hear from someone before reporting possible wrongdoing. Security strategist Andy Mashaile said that early referrals can be crucial in cases involving organised crime, where delays risk the loss of evidence. The commission, which drew on earlier findings from the Political Killings Task Team, continues to investigate corruption, political interference and criminal infiltration in the justice system.

