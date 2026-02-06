Kenya: How Nyota Programme Inclusion Is Transforming the Lives of Youth Living With Disabilities in Kisii

Kisii — Every morning, Josphat Kerongo settles onto a low wooden stool outside his small shop at Mwalimu Plaza in Kisii town, carefully arranging phone accessories and wristwatches within easy reach.

Dressed in black trousers and a maroon T-shirt, he places his crutches beside him as he waits for customers seeking accessories or phone repair services.

Born with a physical disability, Kerongo says growing up was marked by constant challenges in a world rarely designed with people like him in mind.

Although he completed his studies, his job search repeatedly ended at interview rooms the moment employers noticed his mobility aid.

"Many assumed I needed help, not work," he recalls. "All I wanted was a chance to prove myself."

Two years ago, with modest savings and support from his family, Kerongo opened the accessories shop. The business requires minimal physical strain and serves a steady customer base. When certain items are unavailable, friends assist by sourcing them on his behalf.

Still, business remained slow -- until opportunity found him online.

A Chance Encounter That Changed Everything

One day, while scrolling through his phone, Kerongo came across an advertisement for the NYOTA Programme, a government initiative targeting youth empowerment. At first, he dismissed it as a possible online scam but eventually decided to register.

Weeks later, he received a confirmation message of his selection, followed by an invitation to attend a physical meeting.

"We were taken through four days of training on how to manage the money we would receive," he says. "By then, I already knew what I wanted to do -- restock my shop. My business was struggling, and this felt like a breakthrough."

Last week, Kerongo was among more than 8,000 youth from Kisii, Nyamira and Migori counties who received Sh25,000 each under the NYOTA Programme during an event presided over by President William Ruto at Gusii Stadium.

Dignity Beyond Disability

For Kerongo, the support meant more than just money.

"For the first time in my life, I received an opportunity that focused on my ability, not my disability," he says. "It gave me dignity."

He has already invested the funds in increasing his stock, with plans to expand the business and eventually employ another young person.

"I now earn a consistent income, meet my daily needs and participate fully in the local economy -- not as a dependent, but as a contributor," he adds.

When Policy Meets the People

According to Stephen Isaboke, Principal Secretary in the State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications, the NYOTA Programme targets youth aged 19 to 29 years, particularly those at the lowest level of the economic pyramid.

"This programme is about reaching young people who never went beyond Form Four," Isaboke said. "They are many, and they deserve a future."

He noted that about 8,800 beneficiaries from Kisii, Migori and Nyamira received KSh25,000 each, with Sh22,000 sent directly to mobile money accounts and Sh3,000 deposited into Haba na Haba savings accounts at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to promote a savings culture.

Isaboke added that the programme reflects the government's commitment to inclusive and non-discriminatory development, cutting across gender, regions and social backgrounds.

Beyond direct financial support, the PS said the government is also pushing to grow the digital economy, one of the five pillars of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Investing in Youth Potential

President William Ruto emphasized that investing in skills training, education and entrepreneurship remains key to reducing unemployment among young people.

"Young people who are yet to benefit from this programme should apply for other NYOTA components," the President said. "We want to help as many people as possible through NYOTA, which is part of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda."

He noted that the government's approach goes beyond capital provision.

"We are creating sustainable pathways to employment and entrepreneurship through labour mobility, the digital and creative economy, and the Affordable Housing Programme," he said.

President Ruto reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that every Kenyan youth gets an opportunity to unlock, develop and realize their full potential.

For Josphat Kerongo, that promise is no longer just policy -- it is lived reality.