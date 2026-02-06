Kenya: Osoro's Key Rival Rallies Support for Matiang'i's 2027 Presidential Bid

Kisii — Political leaders in Kisii County have continued to reorganize and mobilize support for former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i's anticipated 2027 presidential bid.

The latest to declare support is Denis Makori, a South Mugirango parliamentary aspirant and a key political rival of area MP Sylvanus Osoro. Makori has intensified grassroots campaigns urging residents to back Matiang'i ahead of the next general election.

Speaking during a public address in South Mugirango, Makori called on the community to register as voters in large numbers and unite behind Matiang'i's presidential ambition.

"We have our own. Let us support and embrace him the way other communities do. This is the time he needs our assurance before reaching out to seek votes from other regions," Makori said.

He described Matiang'i as a leader with a clear vision and a proven track record of delivering results, urging Kenyans to consider him as a committed development-oriented candidate.

At the same time, Makori challenged the area Member of Parliament to prioritize tangible and impactful development projects, noting that several roads in the constituency remain impassable despite the region producing the National Assembly Majority Whip.

"We demand timely, inclusive, and transparent development projects that improve livelihoods and leave no community behind," Makori said.