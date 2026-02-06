Kenya: Sakaja Introduces 24/7 Emergency Response Bill to Safeguard Nairobi

Nairobi — Nairobi is set to transform its approach to disasters following the approval of a comprehensive Disaster Management Policy and Emergency Response Bill by the Sakaja-led County Cabinet.

The legislation aims to address long-standing gaps in emergency preparedness, coordination, and public safety.

The County Cabinet fast-tracked the Bill to the Nairobi County Assembly, signaling a shift from reactive crisis response to proactive risk prevention.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The move comes after years of recurring urban fires, flash floods, collapsing buildings, and other emergencies that have claimed lives and destroyed property.

Under the new framework, the county will establish a 24-hour Emergency Operations Centre, Borough-based rapid response teams and a fully fledged Nairobi Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (NADEMA) to coordinate all rescue and mitigation efforts

Within 60 days of the law's passage, Nairobi will publish a detailed disaster preparedness plan, including an inventory of fire engines, ambulances, rescue boats, and designated emergency shelters across all boroughs.

The policy mandates citywide risk assessments, mapping of flood-prone areas, building safety audits, and the use of technology and community alert networks to warn residents of impending dangers. Regular emergency drills in public facilities will also become mandatory.

"Nairobi cannot continue reacting to disasters after lives and livelihoods have already been lost. This law is about preparation, coordination, and prevention--saying never again to avoidable chaos."

NADEMA will professionalize emergency response, bringing all first responders--fire, medical, rescue, and security teams--under a unified command structure, ensuring every second counts during crises.

The Bill proposes the creation of a County Disaster Management Fund, supported by government budgets, private sector contributions, and donations, to ensure rapid mobilization of resources.

In the event of a declared disaster, the Governor will have limited emergency powers, including evacuation orders and rapid procurement, all under constitutional safeguards and legislative oversight.

Residents can expect faster emergency response times, stricter enforcement of building and land-use regulations and improved public awareness of safety measures.

City Hall underscores that the ultimate goal is not just efficient disaster response, but also prevention of emergencies before they occur.