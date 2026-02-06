Kenya: Boma Yangu Sign-Ups Top One Million

Nairobi — Registrations on the government's Boma Yangu platform have surpassed one million, underscoring strong demand for affordable housing and the growing pressure on supply.

Data from the Affordable Housing Board shows most applicants are drawn to projects in urban areas with access to key infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water, schools, markets and healthcare facilities.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said the milestone reflects rising confidence in the Affordable Housing Programme.

"One million Kenyans committing to save towards home ownership is a strong signal of trust in the programme," Hinga said.

However, the number of housing units under development remains far below demand. Currently, about 262,913 units are under construction across 47 counties and 111 constituencies.

Officials say the widening gap between registrations and available units highlights the urgency of speeding up construction as the government expands affordable housing projects nationwide.