South Africa: Joburg's Old Drill Hall Now an Arts Sanctuary

Once the site of the 1956 Treason Trial and later a prosthetic limb factory, the building has been brought to life with art installations and greenery

Once the site used for the 1956 Treason Trial and later a prosthetic limb factory, the old Drill Hall in Joburg's city centre has been brought to life with vibrant art installations and greenery.

Rows of fruit trees have been planted along the boundary wall facing the busy Noord Taxi rank in Hillbrow. Inside, pineapples grown out of repurposed plastic bottles and brightly coloured artworks made with recycled materials fill the corridors.

Paying homage to the building's history, artists have placed a row of mannequin legs near the entrance with plants sprouting from them. The installation was inspired by watching women waiting for taxis, says artist and custodian of the building Kganyapa Kganyapa.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Kganyapa, with a group of artists from Exotically Divine Pulse, have been turning the abandoned heritage building into a green space.

"We view planting trees and the creations that follow as a form of activism. To protect and reclaim this space from being hijacked," says Kganyapa.

"Lots of unfortunate events happened in this building so we are planting everywhere to give the walls a chance to breathe. This building is in need of healing," he says.

Located on Twist Street, the Drill Hall was built on a former "non-whites" prison in 1904. It hosted the 1956 Treason Trial, when 156 people, including Nelson Mandela, were arrested and accused of treason. Later, Drill Hall became the site for a prosthetic limb factory.

The building eventually fell into disrepair. It was occupied by homeless people.

After two fatal fires, the Johannesburg Development Agency renovated the site in 2004 at a cost of R10-million to create an open, public, cultural space in the inner city.

Lucky Sindane, spokesperson for the Johannesburg Property Company, told GroundUp that the building is still owned by the department. He said no City department or entity expressed any interest in using the building, so it was not transferred to the municipality. There are currently no negotiations to have the property transferred.

For some years, Keleketla!, an artists' organisation, operated from Drill Hall. It ran a series of successful cultural programmes with artists and children from the inner city. However, they too were forced to leave the premises in 2015.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In 2025, marking ten years since leaving Drill Hall, Keleketla! stated that they left due to health and safety concerns.

Artists like Kganyapa and others at Exotically Divine Pulse say they began filling the space with greenery and their artwork.

Today, the building is occupied by a mix of artists, homeless people and waste recyclers.

"We try to respect everyone and ensure that the building remains what it was set out to be. But we also don't want people sleeping on the street, so it's a delicate balance trying to navigate the space and what it is used for," says Kganyapa.

Artist David Gara creates all his art from recycled materials. His work, mainly model ships, were a highlight at the Brixton Light Festival in 2023. He sleeps on a small mattress on the floor of the balcony at the Drill Hall.

"It is difficult sometimes, especially in winter because it's cold sleeping here. But as long as I am allowed to work and earn a living I can't complain," says Gara.

Ayanda Dludla, another artist from Exotically Divine Pulse, says, "There is a lot of potential in this space. We just need the people who are responsible for the building to come to the table and work with us to create something that can serve as a cultural hub in the inner city."