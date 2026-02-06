South Africa: Johannesburg and Pretoria Masters' Offices Still Without Permanent Heads

Masters' offices remain under acting appointments after terms expired

The acting appointments of the Masters of the High Court in Johannesburg and Pretoria expired at the end of January, and permanent appointments are yet to be made.

The Johannesburg Attorneys' Association (JAA), which represents over 1,000 attorneys and other legal professionals, the Fiduciary Institute of Southern Africa (FISA) and the South African Restructuring and Insolvency Practitioners Association (SARIPA) have warned against prolonged reliance on acting positions.

The Master of the High Court oversees key legal functions, including curatorships, deceased estates, insolvencies, trusts and the Guardian's Fund.

Beatrice van Wyk is acting Master of the Johannesburg office, and Nthabiseng Ntsoane is acting Master of the Pretoria office, according to the department's website.

According to FISA, Van Wyk and Ntsoane have been acting in their positions since at least April 2024.

Katherine Gascoigne, JAA head of the Master's Office portfolio, said the absence of confirmed appointments could leave the two offices "rudderless".

She said having top officials continuously acting was "unsettling" for the staff and stakeholders alike.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development confirmed that the acting appointments reached the end of their term at the end of January.

"All acting appointments are being extended to ensure continuity, stability and uninterrupted delivery," the department said in a statement.

The department said the Master's Offices in Bloemfontein, Mahikeng and Mbombela also operate under acting arrangements, while a permanent head has now been appointed at the Kimberley Master's Office.

Gascoigne said Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi had undertaken in 2025 to address permanent positions, staff vacancies and other challenges at the Master's Offices as a matter of urgency.

"The JAA is disappointed there has been little or no resolution to the issues identified," said Gascoigne.

FISA chief executive Jan du Plessis said the organisation is aware of staff shortages and increasing workloads at the offices. He said several senior positions are unfilled.

GroundUp asked the department whether there are backlogs at the Masters' offices, but we received no response.

René Bekker, chief operating officer of SARIPA, which represents more than 750 practitioners in the liquidation, insolvency and business rescue sectors, said extended acting appointments in senior roles are demoralising for staff and detrimental to the quality of the Masters' service.

"SARIPA urges that these critical positions be filled with permanent appointments to ensure stability, efficiency and the continued integrity of service provision."