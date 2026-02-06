Sudan: Foreign and Finance Ministers Discuss International Cooperation and External Assistance

Port Sudan, Feb. 5, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim met at his office on Thursday evening with Finance Minister Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim as part of ongoing consultation and joint coordination between the two ministries on international cooperation and external assistance matters.

The meeting reviewed ways to strengthen institutional integration between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance to unify national efforts in managing external support dossiers and international partnerships, and to direct them toward serving the country's development and stability priorities.

Both sides underscored the importance of coordinating official positions toward regional and international institutions and donor entities to ensure maximum benefit from available resources, in line with a national vision that safeguards sovereign economic and political decision-making.

The talks also addressed mechanisms to advance joint work in attracting external financing, supporting development and service projects, and reinforcing Sudan's presence in international forums concerned with economic and humanitarian cooperation.

The two ministers stressed the need for continued periodic coordination between the ministries and for consolidating institutional partnership in line with current phase requirements, supporting reconstruction and economic recovery efforts.