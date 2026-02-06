Zimbabwe: Mabvuku-Tafara Group Turns Waste Into Livelihoods

A community group in Mabvuku-Tafara, eastern Harare is transforming household waste into income through an innovative earthworm-based composting system that produces organic fertiliser for local farmers.

The initiative uses a six-compartment unit known as the Jati Earthworm Breeding Composter which converts organic waste into nutrient-rich manure for crops such as vegetables and maize.

Ratidzo Taruhla, a member of the Sacrifice Group said the project is helping residents cut down on waste, improve food production and earn money by selling the fertiliser.

"This system allows us to turn what people throw away into something valuable," she said.

The process begins in a bedding area, where organic waste is collected and placed into the first compartment. Only suitable waste is used, with salty foods, chilli and cooking oil excluded to protect the composting cycle.

Water is added two to three times a week, depending on weather conditions, and the mixture is moved weekly from one compartment to the next to allow even decomposition.

In the fifth compartment, a material known as Verm composite acts as a natural disinfectant, controlling odours and preventing flies, bacteria and mosquitoes.

The partially dried compost is then fed to earthworms in the sixth compartment. The worms, which are bred separately using cow dung and plain sadza, play a key role in producing the final manure.

Liquid collected from the system is also added back to strengthen the compost.

Once ready, the manure is sifted, with a small portion of the top layer left behind to protect the breeding worms. The finished product is then used on crops or sold locally in litres.

Ms Taruhla said the manure is safe, chemical-free and improves crop quality.

"Our maize becomes sweeter and our vegetables grow healthier," she said.

She urged more communities to adopt organic composting systems, saying they not only protect the environment but also create sustainable sources of income.