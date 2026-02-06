Africa: Fatwas, Faith and Fallacies - Myth-Busting Female Genital Mutilation in Africa

Olivia Albert, 19, was subjected to female genital (FGM) mutilation when she was 14. She told the UN sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA) that she hid her pain because everyone around her said it was normal.

"Deep down, I knew what I had experienced was not something any girl should go through," she emphasised.

FGM was once considered an unavoidable rite of passage for young girls in the Mara region of the United Republic of Tanzania, but communities are making inroads.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Busting the myth

More than 230 million girls and women have been subjected to female genital mutilation (FGM) and are living with the deep, lasting and often life-threatening physical and mental consequences of it despite efforts to eradicate the horrific practice.

In 2026, nearly 4.5 million girls are at risk of undergoing the procedure.

One of the reasons FGM remains so entrenched is the false notion that foreign influence is driving efforts to abandon it.

Ahead of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, observed on 6 February, we're busting this myth.

'Survivor leadership is changing my community'

When Ms. Albert joined a community dialogue supported by the UN agency, she heard other survivors openly sharing their experiences.

"When girls hear from someone who has lived through this, they listen differently," she said.

"They find courage. Survivor leadership is changing my community. We cannot erase the past, but we can make sure the next girl grows up without fear and together, we will make that happen."

Calling out misinterpretation

Religious leaders are also calling out misinterpretation, including Imam Ousmane Yabara Camara, a known and respected figure in Guinea's Kindia prefecture.

"Female genital mutilation is not a prescription of Islam," he said. "Too many girls suffer from the severe health consequences of this practice. We must put an end to it."

He suggested that the subject be brought into education to better help future generations live without FGM.

Today, thousands of children hear about it in schools that increasingly teach comprehensive sexuality education.

New laws are turning the tide

In many countries where female genital mutilation is deeply entrenched, new legislation is slowly turning the tide.

In Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia, Islamic scholars issued a national fatwa in 2025 stating that there are no religious grounds to justify FGM.

"In our neighbourhoods, we now have two powerful shields: the Constitution and the fatwa," said activist Nafissa Mahamoud Mouhoumed from Djibouti.

"While the law reminds people of the legal consequences, the fatwa removes the religious excuse that was used for generations to justify FGM. This dual victory gives us, the activists on the ground, the ultimate confidence to talk to families and say 'your faith and your country both protect your daughter.'"

Engaging men and boys

In Ethiopia, three quarters of women and girls aged 15 to 49 have undergone some form of FGM.

"We sat helplessly for years, watching women suffer through childbirth complications, sometimes losing both mother and baby," recalled local district chief Mitiku Gunte. "We knew something was wrong, but we didn't understand what or how to stop it."

Mr. Mitiku is now an advocate with a joint programme led by UNFPA and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), which together with the local administration engages hundreds of men and boys in the fight against the practice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Entertainment Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Through dialogues tailored for different segments of society - elder men, young unmarried men, women and youth - members of the community go door-to-door to speak to each group about their specific concerns and influences.

No medical justification for FGM

When carried out by a healthcare provider, FGM is often described as "medicalised", but even with a professional present and sanitised equipment available, it is neither safe nor necessary, and there is never any medical justification for it.

"I often receive cases after the damage has already been done, with serious complications," Dr. Maram Mahmoud, a family doctor in upper Egypt.

"I honestly didn't expect this to have such an impact on my perspective, but now I better understand the different mindsets of those considering it, and I feel more confident in guiding them and explaining the serious harms, risks and consequences."

Find out more about how UNFPA is helping to eradicate FGM here.