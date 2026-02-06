Chad: IPI Calls for End to Threats, Harassment of Dikoua Innocent

IPI strongly condemns the arrest of journalist Dikoua Innocent in Chad after he published a story on TikTok criticizing the management of Chad's oil resources. Innocent was detained on January 24, interrogated, and held for three days. While no formal charges were filed, officials threatened him with potential prosecution at a later date.

Dikoua's post criticized a purported plan by the Chadian state to sell assets of the former ExxonMobil company in the country to foreign interests.

Prior to his arrest, Dikoua had received threatening phone calls, warning him to stop criticizing government actions or face arrest and violence. Those calls have also continued following his release.

IPI urges the Chadian authorities to end their harassment of Dikoua Innocent and ensure his safety.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"When journalists are intimidated for facilitating public debate on issues pertaining to the exploitation and governance of natural resources, it sends a dangerous message that transparency and scrutiny is not welcome," said Nompilo Simanje, IPI's Africa Advocacy and Engagement Lead.

"Chadian authorities must protect the rights of journalists to cover and share information about issues of public interest. We urge officials to ensure an end to the harassment of Dikoua Innocent and promptly and transparently investigate the threats made against him."

In addition to Dikoua's arrest, two other journalists were recently arrested for discussing the dissolution of a cultural development association in Chad. Journalist Azoudoum Aweina Gédéon was interrogated at length before being released, while Isaac Kassalatna spent approximately 72 hours in police custody before being released.

International Press Institute (IPI)

This statement was originally published on ipi.media on 30 January 2026.