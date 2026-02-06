South Africa: ANC Integrity Commission to Quiz NMB Mayor Over 'Unauthorised Lease' of R25m Transformer

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Babalwa Lobishe must explain to the ANC's Integrity Commission why a municipal transformer was leased to a private company for R250,000 monthly without a council resolution.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has been summoned to appear before the ANC's Integrity Commission at Calata House in Qonce on Friday, 6 February, in relation to the "unauthorised" lease of a R25-million municipal transformer, which is now subject to a police investigation.

Lobishe will be asked to explain the events that led to the leasing for R250,000 a month of the municipal asset to a private company, Coega Steels, without a council resolution. This was confirmed by several high-ranking ANC sources, who said the acting city manager, Lonwabo Ngoqo, would accompany Lobishe to the commission.

Lobishe could not be reached for comment. She has previously declined to comment on the transformer issue, stating that it was in court and therefore sub judice.

Lobishe is the ANC's Nelson Mandela Bay regional chair for a second term, and hopes to retain her position as mayor after the local government elections later this year.

It is understood that the two-day commission began with the Chris Hani District Municipality mayor, Lusanda Sizani, being questioned on Thursday, February 5.

Sizani, who also doubles as ANC regional chair in the area, had to explain how he came to be charged with contravening provisions of...