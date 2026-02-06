South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Youngsters Take Back Their Streets Amid Crime and Municipal Neglect

5 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kyran Blaauw

In crime-hit Bloemendal, Gqeberha, a youth-led grassroots movement is cleaning streets, creating opportunities and challenging gang dominance in a community where many feel neglected by the municipality.

In Bloemendal, in Gqeberha's northern areas, where gangs often hold sway and municipal services have all but collapsed, young people are rolling up their sleeves - clearing streets, organising neighbours and rebuilding their communities.

For six years, volunteers behind the grassroots movement Bloemendal My Plek have worked to change their physical environment and the prospects of young people in the community.

Putting words to actions

What began as a small initiative among friends has grown into a community effort built on three pillars: community development, entrepreneurship and environmental development.

Co-founder and Bloemendal resident Serano Vardy said the initiative was started by a group of young friends who wanted to uplift their community.

They began with small projects before shaping a broader vision for rebuilding Bloemendal and creating opportunities for others.

"At first it wasn't easy, but now, after six years, we can see that because of the hard work of every volunteer, and the support of our community and businesses, we are starting to see real change."

That change, Vardy said, was visible not only in cleaner streets and new initiatives, but in the morale of residents, particularly young people.

He said, "We consider ourselves a beacon. It makes us...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

