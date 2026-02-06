South Africa: Two Senior Nelson Mandela Bay Officials Still Face Charges As Others Cleared in R24m Toilet Tender Case

While the State failed to prove its case against their co-accused, the trial of suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and former housing boss Mvuleni Mapu will continue in April when they are expected to start their defence on charges of fraud and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

As they stepped into the corridor outside the Gqeberha regional court on Thursday, 5 February, the people implicated in the infamous R24-million "toilet tender" fraud case exchanged smiles, handshakes and hugs.

Their application to be discharged was successful, and they said they looked forward to rebuilding their reputations as allegations of fraud, corruption and money laundering no longer hang over their heads.

This was true for all but two of the accused.

Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and former housing director Mvuleni Mapu did not share in the elation of their former co-accused. Their applications for discharge were dismissed, and they will return to court in April where they still face charges of fraud and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The case dates back to September 2022, when the Hawks executed several arrest warrants on individuals implicated in fraud and corruption charges linked to a project to build toilets in some of Nelson Mandela Bay's poorest communities. The goal of the project was to "de-densify" these areas to stem the spread of Covid-19 at the height of the global pandemic.

While some of the allegations related to the procurement of the R24-million tender, other charges...