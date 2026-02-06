South Africa: When the World Turns Inward, SA's Social Fabric Begins to Fray

5 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Deon Snyman

South Africa faces a quiet social crisis as receding international funding weakens civil society. This erosion of social infrastructure threatens long-term stability, increasing future costs for health and safety.

South Africa is entering a social crisis that is unfolding quietly - not through dramatic collapse or mass protest, but through the slow disappearance of the everyday structures that make life in fragile communities bearable.

This crisis is not driven by a sudden increase in need. Poverty, inequality and violence have long shaped South African life. What has changed is the weakening of the civic systems that buffer communities from these pressures - systems that sit between the state, the market and the most vulnerable.

For decades, a significant portion of this social infrastructure was carried by civil society organisations, many of them supported through international development funding. European governments and the US invested in health, education and social programmes as part of a broader commitment to global stability. That commitment is now receding.

Across Europe, domestic pressures, security concerns and rising populism have pushed governments to prioritise voters at home over long-term stability abroad. In the US, foreign aid has become increasingly transactional and ideologically contested. Development funding, once framed as shared responsibility, is now treated as a discretionary expense.

Growing gap between social need and capacity

The result is a widening gap between social need and social capacity....

