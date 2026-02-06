South Africa: Turning Bloemfontein's Vacant Restaurants Into Vibrant Public Assets for Tourism and Employment

5 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Lerato Sedi

Bloemfontein's public assets are underused due to administrative inefficiencies, resulting in lost opportunities for tourism and employment. The city urgently needs action to revitalise its significant public infrastructure.

Bloemfontein is a city rich in history, geography and promise. It is the judicial capital of South Africa, home to museums of national significance, heritage buildings and natural vantage points that rival those of far more celebrated destinations. Yet for more than four years some of its most strategically placed public assets have stood empty, locked behind administrative indecision, repeated tender cancellations, and a silence that has cost the city far more than bricks and mortar.

At Naval Hill, the Edge Restaurant, a hilltop venue overlooking the city and Franklin Nature Reserve, remains vacant after multiple failed tender processes. At the Fidel Castro Building, the iconic revolving restaurant, renovated at public expense, has not served a single paying customer in years. At Oliewenhuis Art Museum, a premier cultural destination, restaurant facilities remain underutilised. The Bloemfontein Zoo, once a cornerstone of family tourism, remains closed following court rulings that exposed deep governance failures rather than operational ones.

These are not isolated failures. They are symptoms of a systemic inability to activate public infrastructure for public benefit.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Over the years, official explanations have been consistent: procurement delays, tender irregularities, difficulty finding suitable operators, legal and compliance challenges. Each reason, taken individually, may...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.