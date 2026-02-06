South Africa: Businessman Suliman Carrim Fails in Court Bid to Avoid Testifying At Madlanga Commission

5 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

When ANC-linked businessman Suliman Carrim appears before the Madlanga Commission on Friday, he is expected to testify on his ties to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, Senzo Mchunu and top police officers.

ANC-aligned businessman Suliman Carrim will have to appear before the Madlanga Commission after his court application seeking to avoid being called to testify was dismissed.

Carrim had approached the Gauteng Division of the High Court on an urgent basis, arguing that the commission, chaired by retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, had breached its own rules and the constitutional principles of fairness, and that he was being singled out and treated differently from other implicated people.

On Thursday, 5 February, the court criticised Carrim's application, which was brought more than three months after he was first subpoenaed.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The applicant brings the application more than 10 weeks since he was first summoned to give oral evidence before the commission. There can be no doubt that the inevitability of that appearance has long been prevalent in the mind of the applicant," the court said.

"Apart from the fact that the application is without merit in that the summons is extant and its implications unavoidable, the self-creation of the urgency makes the determination of this application in the urgent court unfeasible."

The spokesperson for the commission, Jeremy Michaels, welcomed the court's decision.

"The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry welcomes the judgment handed down by the ......

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.