Dubai, United Arab Emirates — The World Governments Summit concluded on Thursday after its largest edition since its inception, bringing together more than 150 governments, over 500 ministers and more than 60 heads of state and government for high-level discussions on governance, innovation, technology and global cooperation.

Among the participants was Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi, President of the Republic of Somaliland, , whose presence highlighted the country's expanding diplomatic outreach and efforts to strengthen international partnerships.

"I had the honour to participate, for the second consecutive year, in the World Governments Summit in Dubai, an international platform shaping the future of leadership, innovation, advanced technology and sustainable governance," President Abdilahi said in a post on X.

"Representing the Republic of Somaliland, I held very productive engagements with global leaders and investors who expressed strong interest in partnership and investment opportunities in my country," he added.

During the summit, President Abdilahi held a series of bilateral meetings with senior government officials, policymakers and international stakeholders, focusing on cooperation, trade, investment and long-term partnerships, according to Somaliland officials. The discussions formed part of Somaliland's broader strategy to position itself as a stable and reliable partner in the Horn of Africa.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Somaliland leader also held an official dinner meeting in Dubai with Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, the brother of King Charles III, and British lawmaker Sir Gavin Williamson. Somaliland officials described the engagement as a significant diplomatic moment reflecting the republic's growing international visibility.

"I had the honour of sharing an official dinner in Dubai with HRH Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, brother of HM King Charles III, and Sir Gavin Williamson MP, a close friend of the Republic of Somaliland," Abdilahi said.

"Our engagement reaffirmed the historic ties, mutual respect and strong cooperation between the Republic of Somaliland and the United Kingdom, as well as our shared commitment to peace, security, development and international partnership," he said.

"The Republic of Somaliland remains steadfast in its commitment to diplomacy grounded in constructive dialogue, peaceful coexistence, democracy and enhanced global cooperation," the president added.

Hosted annually by the United Arab Emirates, the World Governments Summit serves as a platform for global leaders, international organisations and business executives to exchange views on future-oriented policies, innovation and sustainable development.

The Dubai meetings followed President Irro's recent attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 20, where he met heads of state and global business leaders to promote Somaliland's economic and diplomatic agenda. Those engagements, officials said, were aimed at positioning Somaliland as a reliable strategic partner for stability, development and investment in the Horn of Africa.