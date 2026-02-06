Rwanda: Umushyikirano - Rwandans Weigh in On Progress, Gaps, What Needs to Change

Umushyikirano is a national dialogue Council where citizens engage leaders directly on the country's development journey.

As Rwandans mark two decades of Umushyikirano, the National Dialogue Council continues to stand out as a rare space where citizens engage leaders directly on the country's development journey.

From celebrating tangible gains in agriculture and service delivery to raising concerns about infrastructure, climate pressures, and social welfare, participants at the 20th edition used the platform to reflect on what has worked, what has not, and what still needs to change.

The first day of its 20th edition, held at the Kigali Convention Centre, brought together citizens, leaders, and members of the Rwandan diaspora in one space, united by discussions on the country's development.

During the event, The New Times spoke to several participants about their experiences, the challenges they face, and what they hope to see addressed going forward.

Eugenie Uwamagaju, a farmer and livestock keeper from Kamonyi District, said she was pleased to attend Umushyikirano, describing it as an opportunity to share ideas and learn from others.

"In agriculture, we were supported through the development of wetlands, and in livestock farming we were also given artificial insemination services, which helped increase milk production and improve livelihoods," she said.

Uwamagaju noted that the support has transformed her life, enabling her to supply up to 20 litres of milk per day.

"I am also a crop farmer. That is what helps me pay my children's school fees, and I have been able to buy additional plots of land," she said.

She added that the progress has also allowed her to create jobs within her community.

Uwamagaju said she came to Umushyikirano with one concern and was encouraged to receive a response.

"During the dialogue, a participant raised concerns about artificial insemination, and the Minister of Agriculture explained that the service is being strengthened," she said.

Silas Ntamfura, a resident of Bugesera District, said this was the 10th time he had attended Umushyikirano, noting that each edition reflects visible progress.

While some initiatives may already be part of government plans, Ntamfura said the forum remains crucial because it gives citizens a direct channel to raise urgent priorities with leaders.

However, he identified road infrastructure as a persistent challenge, citing the road linking Giti cy'Inyoni, Rulindo District, and Gakenke District.

"It is a long road serving farming activities such as coffee and mining. The government tried to work on it, but it got damaged. If it were paved, it would significantly help citizens improve their livelihoods," he said.

Ntamfura also raised concerns about the impact of drought on agriculture in the Eastern Province.

"When we farm, it feels like gambling. We invest everything we have hoping to harvest, but because of heat and drought, we end up losing everything," he said, adding that he had suffered losses for two consecutive seasons.

Despite the region having lakes and rivers, he said irrigation remains underdeveloped.

"If irrigation were expanded like roads and electricity, it would make a big difference. But irrigation is still very limited," he said.

Christa Bizumuremyi, a Rwandan living in Belgium where she is pursuing a bachelor's degree in communication, said she was particularly glad that discussions touched on the conflict in eastern DR Congo and that participants heard directly from the President.

During the dialogue, Bizumuremyi raised a question about Rwanda's readiness to implement artificial intelligence under Vision 2050.

"I received a very good response from the Minister of ICT, who emphasised that advanced AI cannot be implemented if people at the grassroots level are not equipped to work with it," she said.

Bizumuremyi added that she hopes to return to Rwanda after completing her studies and wants to understand where she can contribute.

Aaron Habumugisha, a resident of Gakenke District, said governance in the area has improved, citing the construction of new hospitals and the presence of a nearby university, which have made services more accessible.

However, he noted that poor road infrastructure continues to hinder investment.

"Trade between Gakenke and Kigali is affected by the road, which is in poor condition and not paved. Improving it would greatly benefit residents, especially since it connects us to Nyarugenge and Rulindo districts," he said.

He added that the district has mineral resources and strong investment potential, but improved roads are necessary for these opportunities to be fully realised.

For Speciose Barayavuga, Coordinator of the National Women's Council in Rutsiro District, one of the most encouraging aspects of Umushyikirano was the inclusive participation, from village to district level.

However, she raised concerns about persistent malnutrition and stunting among children.

"Even though food is available in districts and rural areas, many children still suffer from malnutrition. This issue was highlighted in Gicumbi District, but it also exists in Rutsiro. Concrete steps are needed to address it," she said.