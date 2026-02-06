Rwanda: Can Police FC Break the Voodoo and Claim Their First League Title?

Having been in title contention before and ended up empty-handed, could this be the season Police FC finally shed their "bridesmaids" tag--or are fans and pundits counting chickens before they hatch?

Police, who have never won the league, have faced similar situations before, often struggling against only APR FC and Rayon Sports. This season, however, the challenge is greater. They must contend not just with APR and Rayon, but also with guest sides Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh.

Yet, after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over rivals APR FC in the 2026 Heroes Cup final, the belief in their title credentials seems stronger than ever--at least from the outside. Sounds simplistic? Perhaps, but football, like life, is rarely straightforward.

Their triumph--Police's second Heroes Cup victory in three years--came in a tense 1-1 draw that was eventually decided 7-6 on penalties.

It was a defining moment for the Kigali-based side, one that not only secured silverware but also raised the possibility of a maiden Rwanda Premier League title.

For Police FC, the cup win is more than just a trophy--it's a statement of intent. Again, that is an assumption, but a plausible one. Currently sitting second in the league standings, just one point behind leaders Al-Hilal, Police has a real shot at challenging APR's long-standing dominance in Rwandan football.

However, we've been here before, and questions remain: Can Ben Moussa's men maintain their composure over the course of a grueling season and claim the top spot, or will they falter again as in previous campaigns? APR has dominated Rwandan football for decades, claiming a record 23 league titles in the last 32 seasons, including an unprecedented six consecutive championships. Their sustained excellence and squad depth make them perennial favourites, but this season, they are not alone.

The addition of Sudanese giants Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh, forced into the league by civil conflict at home, adds another layer of complexity. Both clubs bring financial clout and experienced squads, making the title race even more unpredictable. Police FC, with a squad blending youthful energy and experience, have long aimed to break APR's stranglehold and establish themselves as legitimate contenders. They've come close before but always fell short.

Under head coach Ben Moussa, appointed in July 2025 on a three-year contract, there is a growing sense of optimism. The new coach instilled tactical discipline and mental resilience, improving Police's organization, defensive solidity, and midfield control. Attack, however, remains a concern--goals have been hard to come by.

This season, Police's strength lies in consistency. With 34 points from 17 matches, they are just one point off leaders Al-Hilal, who have played two games fewer. APR sits third, one point further behind from 16 matches. Unlike previous seasons, when the club faltered in the final stages, Police now appear more composed and capable of handling pressure--at least externally. Maintaining this consistency through the second half of the season is their biggest challenge, especially against richer, more experienced rivals.

Standout performers such as goalkeeper Patience Niyongira, who saved multiple penalties in the Heroes Cup, and captain Eric Nsabimana provide a solid foundation. However, the marathon season is only halfway complete, with many twists still to come.

Moussa's ability to extract the best from a smaller, less experienced squad has been crucial. The defence, marshalled by Nigerian defender Chimezie, has been rock-solid, conceding a league-low seven goals, while the attack, led by Christian Ishimwe and Eric Ndayishimiye, has occasionally faltered. Police have won nine, drawn seven, and lost just one match, scoring 18 goals.

In comparison, leaders Al-Hilal have scored 39, and APR 21. Overcoming these two powerhouses will require consistency, injury management, and learning from past failures. Police have been labelled "bridesmaids" of Rwandan football for good reason--they've repeatedly come close without finishing the job.

Under Moussa, there is growing resilience and belief that this could be their moment. Since their promotion to the top division in 2004, Police have steadily progressed, and their rise to second place this season reflects the work being done behind the scenes. Whether they can sustain this form and finally clinch the league title will depend on how they handle pressure and the challenges posed by APR and Al-Hilal.

It may still be early in the title race, but the stage is set for an exciting battle. For Police FC, this could be the season they finally break the curse. Fans, players, and the coach alike hope that the Heroes Cup triumph is just the first step toward ending APR's dominance--but as always in football, the only certainty is uncertainty. Will Police FC break the voodoo and claim their first-ever league title? Or are we witnessing the early stages of another near-miss? Only time will tell.