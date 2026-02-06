Malawi: Fuel Problems Persist As Malawi Has Fuel That Can Only Last for 15 Days

Malawi currently has fuel reserves that can last the country for just 15 days, we have learnt, marking the first time in about five years that such a level has been reached.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Justin Saidi, said the improved fuel cover reflects coordinated efforts to stabilise supply and restore confidence in fuel management systems. "We are seeing progress in ensuring that fuel is available and that disruptions are minimised," Saidi said. "Reaching a 15-day fuel cover is a major step forward, especially considering that the country has gone for years without any meaningful reserves."

Despite the improvement in supply, fuel prices continue to rise, putting financial pressure on Malawians. Energy expert Kossam Munthali commended the government for the progress but stressed that 15 days is still too short. "A country cannot function properly when fuel availability is uncertain. What is important now is to build on this progress and move towards reserves that can last for months, not just days," he said.

Government has confirmed plans to increase fuel reserves from 15 days to 30 days. Saidi said that higher fuel cover will not only stabilise commodity prices but also curb the high prices on the black market, which continue to burden ordinary Malawians.

Economist Abel Mwenibanda welcomed the development but warned against complacency. He urged authorities to address logistical and foreign exchange challenges that affect fuel procurement and called on the government to use the upcoming Parliamentary budget session to set aside funds that will enable longer-term fuel security.

While the 15-day reserve is a step forward, experts warn that Malawi remains vulnerable, and sustained efforts are needed to prevent future shortages and ensure stable fuel supply for the country.