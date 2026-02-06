Malawi: Beam Trust Set to Unveil 2026-2030 Strategic Plan, Expands Nationwide Impact

Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust is set to unveil its new five-year strategic plan for 2026 to 2030, as the organisation positions itself to scale up its impact-driven programmes across the country.

National Coordinator for BEAM Trust, Dingiswayo Jere, has confirmed that the new strategic framework will be officially launched at the end of February, with the unveiling scheduled for the 27th.

Jere said the 2026-2030 plan builds on the achievements of the outgoing 2020-2025 strategy, which saw the Trust implement wide-ranging interventions in education, public health, sanitation and environmental protection.

"We have been supporting education by paying tuition fees for secondary and tertiary students, constructing girls' hostels, promoting health and sanitation, and supporting afforestation programmes nationwide over the past five years. All these interventions were guided by our 2020-2025 strategic plan," said Jere.

He explained that the new strategy seeks to consolidate these gains while opening more space for collaboration with government institutions, private sector players, development partners and community-based organisations.

"Now that the previous plan ended in December last year, we are set to unveil the 2026-2030 strategy on the 27th of this month. The new plan offers opportunities for partnerships to champion and facilitate a nationwide movement for improved public health, environmental sanitation, education and social support for vulnerable groups," he said.

According to Jere, the fresh strategic direction places strong emphasis on sustainability, community ownership and national reach, ensuring that BEAM's programmes are not only impactful but also long-lasting.

Established in 2014 by former First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika, BEAM Trust was founded with a vision of promoting hygiene and sanitation as pillars for sustainable national development. Over the years, the Trust has grown into one of Malawi's leading local organisations in social development, with footprints in schools, health facilities and communities across the country.