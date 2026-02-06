South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Women Concludes Interviews for the National Council On Gender-Based Violence and Femicide

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has concluded its three days of interviews of candidates to be appointed to the National Council for Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NCGBVF).

Last year, the committee met and shortlisted 18 candidates to be interviewed, receiving a total of 403 applications through various channels: 322 online, 80 via email, and one submitted in person. Additionally, the committee noted that eight applications were submitted late, and 48 were identified as duplicates. This overwhelming response highlights the urgency and importance of addressing gender-based violence in our society.

Committee Chairperson Ms Liezl van der Merwe said the establishment of the NCGBVF marks a crucial moment in our commitment to tackle the alarming rates of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa. The National Council will serve as an oversight body, ensuring accountability among various stakeholders, including government entities, civil society organisations and private businesses. It will be responsible for coordinating efforts to implement the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Key objectives of the National Council include accountability and oversight, coordination of efforts, prevention and education, support for survivors, and data collection and research. The Council will oversee the implementation of the National Strategic Plan and work to ensure that all stakeholders fulfil their mandates in combating gender-based violence. By bringing together various sectors, the Council aims to facilitate collaboration among government agencies, NGOs and community organisations to enhance the effectiveness of interventions.

Ms van der Merwe emphasised the significance of the Council, stating, "The establishment of the NCGBVF is a crucial step towards ensuring that we do not only react to incidents of violence but also actively work to prevent them. The overwhelming response to our call for candidates demonstrates the urgency and importance of this issue in our society. We are committed to appointing individuals who will bring passion, expertise and a survivor-centred approach to this vital council."

Following the interviews, the committee will receive briefings from the State Security Services and Human Resources on the verification of the shortlisted candidates. The committee will also consider and process public submissions, with the assistance of Parliament's Legal Advice Office.

Thereafter, the committee will deliberate on the candidates and compile a report containing its nominations for submission to the National Assembly (NA). The NA will debate the report and, once adopted, it will be forwarded to the President for his final selection and appointment of members to serve on the NCGBVF.